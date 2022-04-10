© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Chuck Mangione | April 15, 2022

Published April 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Chuck Mangione

Hear a brief profile of composer and flugelhorn player, Chuck Mangione, as well as some new 2022 jazz releases.

Let's have some fun this week with flugelhorns! If you don't know anything about them, watch this video explaining the difference between them and trumpets.

Listen to the Promo Here:

32 - PROMO Show #32 - Chuck Mangione.mp3

Here are the videos of Joey Alexander, the youngest person ever to be nominated for a jazz Grammy Award. The first is him jamming with Lester Holt on the Today Show.

And here he is at 12 years old playing at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Here is tonight's Playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector