Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Smooth Jazz | August 8, 2022

Published July 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Smooth Jazz
Smooth Jazz - Is it "real" jazz???

Tonight is all SMOOTH JAZZ...whatever that means...Is it truly jazz? Or not? You tell me.

I've had a couple of listeners tell me that I am missing a large audience of "smooth jazz" lovers who may not enjoy or "get" some of the "classic" or "pure" jazz that I tend to play mostly on my shows. There are many different genres of jazz; here are a few of the names that are bandied about:

Smooth, Pure, Classic, Dixieland, Modal, Bebop, Fusion, Free, Avant Garde, Big Band, Swing, Cool, Hard Bop, Latin, and the list goes on!

Tell me what you think. Are they all JAZZ? What is your definition of jazz? Email me: Rich@KPCW.org with your comments.

Here is the Playlist for this show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
