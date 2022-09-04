A Tribute To 3 Jazz Talents Gone Too Soon | September 9, 2022
The Jazz World lost Joey DeFrancesco, Jaimie Branch, and Creed Taylor within days of one another.
Major loss for jazz in the past few weeks. I thought it only fitting that I honor these talents by playing their music for you.
I was especially taken aback about the new of Joey DeFrancesco, since I had interviewed him earlier this year for the show, and discovered that he lived in the Phoenix area, where I also have a home.
Here are links to their obituaries from the NY Times:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/26/arts/music/joey-defrancesco-dead.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/28/arts/music/jaimie-branch-dead.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/25/arts/music/creed-taylor-dead.html
And here is the playlist for the show: