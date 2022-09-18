© 2022 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Ramsey Lewis | September 23, 2022

Published September 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT
Ramsey Lewis

We lost another jazz great on September 12th. Let's honor him by listening to some of his music.

Ramsey Lewis was born in Chicago on May 27, 1935, and died on September 12th this year. Here is a link to his obituary from the NY Times:

Listen to the 30 Second Promo:

55 - PROMO - Ramsey Lewis 30 seconds.mp3

In addition to my short tribute to him, I'll play some music from a few artists that I have just discovered: Tuba player Jim Self, saxophonist Alexa Tarantino and trombonist Michael Dease.
Plus a couple of other tunes from some favorite players of mine.

Enjoy!

Here's the playlist:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
