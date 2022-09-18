Ramsey Lewis | September 23, 2022

We lost another jazz great on September 12th. Let's honor him by listening to some of his music.
Ramsey Lewis was born in Chicago on May 27, 1935, and died on September 12th this year. Here is a link to his obituary from the NY Times:
Listen to the 30 Second Promo:
55 - PROMO - Ramsey Lewis 30 seconds.mp3
In addition to my short tribute to him, I'll play some music from a few artists that I have just discovered: Tuba player Jim Self, saxophonist Alexa Tarantino and trombonist Michael Dease. Plus a couple of other tunes from some favorite players of mine.