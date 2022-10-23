© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Trombones! | October 28, 2022

Published October 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT
Trombone Photo
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

Let's hear some of the classic trombonists, as well as some new on the scene!

Listen to the 60 Second Trombone Promo

Tonight we have a huge variety of trombone music for you! Check out this video of Natalie Cressman and Ian Faquini - a duet of Trombone and Spanish Guitar, a rare combination.

Also, Trombone Shorty plays for President and First Lady Obama at the White House.

And here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector