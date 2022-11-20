Clarinets (Repeat from 3/11/2022 | November 25, 2022
Published November 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST
See if you can discern the differences among all of the clarinets featured in this show.
I hope you are enjoying your Thanksgiving weekend and I encourage you to relax with this fun show. Back in March, I had mentioned Eddie Daniels as the most prolific clarinetist in jazz...Boy, was I mistaken! Anat Cohen has solidly claimed that title as of this date. The Downbeat Magazine Readers Poll that just came out has her FAR in the lead of anyone else. I feel fortunate to have interviewed her for Rich Tones last month. I hope you were able to listen to that show.
Check out this video of her playing "Louisiana" from her latest album.