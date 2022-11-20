© 2022 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Clarinets (Repeat from 3/11/2022 | November 25, 2022

Published November 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST
Clarinet Family

See if you can discern the differences among all of the clarinets featured in this show.

I hope you are enjoying your Thanksgiving weekend and I encourage you to relax with this fun show. Back in March, I had mentioned Eddie Daniels as the most prolific clarinetist in jazz...Boy, was I mistaken! Anat Cohen has solidly claimed that title as of this date. The Downbeat Magazine Readers Poll that just came out has her FAR in the lead of anyone else. I feel fortunate to have interviewed her for Rich Tones last month. I hope you were able to listen to that show.

Check out this video of her playing "Louisiana" from her latest album.

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
