rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Interview with the Principals of Posi-Tone Records | January 20, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published January 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST
Posi-Tone Logo resized (2).jpg
Posi-Tone Records

Let's find out from the source what's up with the jazz record industry today!

Posi-Tone just released a new album on January 6th, so I thought it would be fun to talk to the owners of the record company. They are Marc Free and Nick O'Toole. Marc lives in Los Angeles and Nick lives in Portland, Oregon. Nick is also the brother-in-law of Park City residents Katie and Mike Mueller, who also are friends of mine. Thanks to them, we were able to connect with Nick and Marc for this interview.

Marc Free Photo.jpg
Marc Free
Nick O'Toole Photo.JPG
Rich Rector
/
Nick O'Toole at the Mixing Board

Also here is the link to their PosiTone Records website so you can view all of their artists and albums and hopefully buy some music!

And here is the playlist for the show:

