© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazz Players And Their Kids! | June 9, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published June 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
James Tormé, jazz singer and the youngest son of his father, Mel
IVI Entertainment and Nora
/
James Tormé, jazz singer and the youngest son of his father, Mel

In an early tribute to Father's Day, I've chosen songs by some famous jazz players. And then we'll listen to some of their kids' songs, too!

Some of the kids are really well-known and others, not so much. But this should be fun!

Here's the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector