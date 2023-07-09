© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Nelson Rangell + Giant Steps | July 14, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published July 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
Nelson Rangell in Studio
Let's listen to smooth jazz player, Nelson Rangell. Plus I'll play some different covers of Giant Steps for you.

I enjoyed hearing Nelson Rangell play a variety of instruments on this show: You'll hear his tenor sax, flute, soprano sax, and alto sax. The guy is really versatile!

And if you listened to the first season of my show, you'll remember that my opening theme song was a clip of Giant Steps. We will explore 4 totally different versions of this classic as well.

Here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
