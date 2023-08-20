© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Waltz For Debby + Some Drummers | August 25, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published August 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
Debby Evans Burford and her son, John
Let's Waltz For Debby! And I'll also play some songs from jazzy drummers...

I'll tell you the story behind Bill Evans' classic, Waltz For Debby, written in 1961. Plus I have chosen a few songs from Jazz Drummers and their groups.

Check out this video of Tony Bennett and Bill Evans on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson:

Here's the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
