this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

University of Maine reveals world's first 100% bio-based 3D-printed home

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST
3d printed house U of Maine.jpeg
University of Maine
UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center unveiled BioHome3D, the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials.

Founding Executive Director of the University of Maine’s advanced structures and composites center, Dr. Habib Dagher. They revealed the world’s first 100% bio-based 3D-printed home. According to Dagher, there are roughly 1 million tons per year of material in our sawmills that could be used for these designs and to print a home, it takes about 10 tons. This climate-friendly response to the nation’s affordable housing crisis could be a game changer. He explains the next steps in this new discovery and the difference it could make.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the Producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesday's 10am- 3pm
