National Geographic photojournalist Pete McBride

Pete McBride is an acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker who works to protect fresh water rivers with an emphasis on the Colorado River.

He will speak at the Jim Santy Auditorium on Tuesday, April 25, in an event titled "Chasing Water: A Community Climate Conversation with Pete McBride."

The Park City Community Foundation's Climate Fund is hosting the event. PCCF board member Eyee Hsu will also join to provide details for the climate fund.