This Green Earth

National Geographic photojournalist Pete McBride

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published April 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT
Pete McBride is an acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker who works to protect fresh water rivers with an emphasis on the Colorado River.

He will speak at the Jim Santy Auditorium on Tuesday, April 25, in an event titled "Chasing Water: A Community Climate Conversation with Pete McBride."

The Park City Community Foundation's Climate Fund is hosting the event. PCCF board member Eyee Hsu will also join to provide details for the climate fund.

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
