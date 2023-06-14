© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

Floating solar panels gaining popularity in U.S.

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM MDT

As many countries adopt renewable energy targets, more and more are looking into floating solar panels. Sika Gadzanku from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory provides details about the underlying technology, benefits, potential impacts and how to appropriately analyze their effects.

Gadzanku is an energy technology and policy researcher in the Integrated Applications Center. Her work involves providing technical assistance to international partners on grid integration of renewable energy.

Floating solar panels are a simple concept but they could provide the answer to these problems and prevent water loss from evaporation at the same time.

Photovoltaic cells are attached to rafts on bodies of water instead of taking up land that could be used for agriculture or buildings. They act as a sort of lid too, reducing evaporation to almost zero, a bonus in areas frequently hit by drought.

And, because the water keeps the solar panels cool, they can produce more energy than they would on land where they become less efficient as they heat up.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
