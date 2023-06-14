© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

Unlocking the mysteries of octopuses

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT

Marine biology professor and author, Dr. David Scheel has been studying octopuses for more than 25 years. He has written a comprehensive book about these fascinating sea creatures called "Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses."

Scheel has discovered that “despite their solitary reputation, octopuses like closeness.” Over the course of his 25 years studying the creatures, Scheel has witnessed a sea change in what we know and are able to discover about octopus physiology and behavior, even an octopus’s inner life.

He explores amazing new scientific developments, weaving accounts of his own research and surprising encounters, with stories and legends of Indigenous peoples who illuminate our relationship with these beings across centuries. In doing so, he reveals a deep affinity between humans and some of the most unusual and unique undersea dwellers.

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
