Unlocking the mysteries of octopuses

Scheel has discovered that “despite their solitary reputation, octopuses like closeness.” Over the course of his 25 years studying the creatures, Scheel has witnessed a sea change in what we know and are able to discover about octopus physiology and behavior, even an octopus’s inner life.

He explores amazing new scientific developments, weaving accounts of his own research and surprising encounters, with stories and legends of Indigenous peoples who illuminate our relationship with these beings across centuries. In doing so, he reveals a deep affinity between humans and some of the most unusual and unique undersea dwellers.

