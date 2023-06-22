An unsure future for the Joshua Tree

Ecologist James Cornett discusses the subject of his upcoming book "The California deserts: Then and Now." The book, set for release in December 2023, consists of findings from repeat photography to examine how climate change has impacted arid landscapes.

Affected greatly by the warming of our planet is the Joshua Tree. A species which is actually in the asparagus family. Cornett takes us deep into the desert and brings us through its past, present, and probable future.