© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

An unsure future for the Joshua Tree

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT

Ecologist James Cornett discusses the subject of his upcoming book "The California deserts: Then and Now." The book, set for release in December 2023, consists of findings from repeat photography to examine how climate change has impacted arid landscapes.

Affected greatly by the warming of our planet is the Joshua Tree. A species which is actually in the asparagus family. Cornett takes us deep into the desert and brings us through its past, present, and probable future.

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley