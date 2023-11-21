Author shares an in-depth ethnographic perspective on climate change

Naveeda Khan, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Johns Hopkins University joins the show to discuss her book, "In Quest of a Shared Planet: Negotiating Climate from the Global South."

Based on the author’s many years of fieldwork with the United Nations-led Conference of Parties (COP), "In Quest of a Shared Planet" offers a first-person ethnographic perspective on climate change negotiations. Focusing on the Paris Agreement, Khan enlightens readers about the only existing global approach to the problem of climate change, one that took nearly thirty years to be agreed upon.