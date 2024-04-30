© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

What Tress Tell Us About Nature & Survival

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published April 30, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT

Daniel Lewis, an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at Notre Dame, discusses his new book, "Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future."

This captivating exploration of nature and survival told through the lens of twelve remarkable tree species is a compelling global exploration that represents the challenges facing our planet, and the ways that scientists are working urgently to save our forests and our future.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley