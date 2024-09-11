© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

Group of rural Kansas nuns take action for the environment

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:27 PM MDT

Sister Barbara McCracken shares more about her participation as a climate activist with a group of 80 nuns living in a monastery outside Kansas City.

Set among an area of peaceful farmland, the Benedictine sisters of Mount St. Scholastica have taken on major corporations — calling on them to do everything from measuring pesticides to respecting the rights of Indigenous people.

At 85 years of age, Sister Barbara is still as involved as ever when it comes to the environment and human rights.

This Green Earth
