Ferris Jabr is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine and Scientific American, with work also appearing in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper’s, Foreign Policy, National Geographic, Wired, Outside, McSweeney’s and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.

"Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life" is Jabr's debut book which reveals a radical new vision of Earth where lush forests emit dust, pollen and bacteria to summon rain.