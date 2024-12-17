A wild ride with wildlife expert James Currie
National Geographic Explorer and internationally acclaimed wildlife expert James Currie shares the evolution of his career from a wildlife safari guide in Africa to a birding show host and conservationist.
Currie talks about the defining moments in his young life growing up in South Africa that sparked his curiosity about the natural world. He also shares some harrowing moments as a guide in the 90s and how his days are now spent in the support of responsible tourism.