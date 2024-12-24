"The Last Cold Place – A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica," - rebroadcast
Biologist Naira de Gracia walks us through her new book, "The Last Cold Place – A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica," which offers a dramatic and captivating window into Antarctica and a generation of chinstrap penguins.
In one of the most inhabitable environments in the world, de Garcia gets an intimate look at the fascinating lives of these penguins and passes on what they can tell us about the changing climate.