Life lessons from an iconic insect

Two decades ago, naturalist and environmental writer Brooke Williams had a powerful dream about a dragonfly, a dream that cracked open his world by giving rise to a steady stream of dragonfly encounters in his waking life.

In the years since, he has delved deeply into the fascinating biology and natural history of dragonflies and made pilgrimages to see them (he now has 38 species on his life list) while also exploring their symbolic meaning and cultural significance.

"Encountering Dragonfly: Notes on the Practice of Re-Enchanment" is his account of being drawn into a different kind of relationship with the natural world.