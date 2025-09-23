© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Life lessons from an iconic insect

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:54 PM MDT
Author Brooke Williams
Photo: Dan Schrag
/
Uphill Books
Author Brooke Williams

Two decades ago, naturalist and environmental writer Brooke Williams had a powerful dream about a dragonfly, a dream that cracked open his world by giving rise to a steady stream of dragonfly encounters in his waking life.

In the years since, he has delved deeply into the fascinating biology and natural history of dragonflies and made pilgrimages to see them (he now has 38 species on his life list) while also exploring their symbolic meaning and cultural significance.

"Encountering Dragonfly: Notes on the Practice of Re-Enchanment" is his account of being drawn into a different kind of relationship with the natural world.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak