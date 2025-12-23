This Green Earth | December 23, 2025
Marine Biologist and National Geographic Explorer Greg O'Corry-Crowe talks about a new study regarding a unique species of freshwater seals. He also shares details about the health and wellbeing of beluga whales and the elusive narwhal. (01:39)
Then, bestselling author Jon Waterman talks about his book, "Into the Thaw: Witnessing Wonder Amid the Arctic Climate Crisis," which serves as an urgent warning and shows how rapid changes in the Arctic's climate are a precursor to the more global impacts of climate change. (26:52)