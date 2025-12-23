© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | December 23, 2025

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 23, 2025 at 3:03 PM MST
This Green Earth podcast title card.
KPCW

Marine Biologist and National Geographic Explorer Greg O'Corry-Crowe talks about a new study regarding a unique species of freshwater seals. He also shares details about the health and wellbeing of beluga whales and the elusive narwhal. (01:39)

Then, bestselling author Jon Waterman talks about his book, "Into the Thaw: Witnessing Wonder Amid the Arctic Climate Crisis," which serves as an urgent warning and shows how rapid changes in the Arctic's climate are a precursor to the more global impacts of climate change. (26:52)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak