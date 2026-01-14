This Green Earth | January 13, 2026

On this episode of This Green Earth, we take you into the world of the bald eagle.

Did you know that February is typically the best time of the year to see America’s national bird here in Utah? Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north, and by late January and February, hundreds of eagles are typically in the state. We will turn to HawkWatch International’s Conservation Science Director, Steve Slater to learn more about the fascinating life of bald and golden eagles. (01:19)

Then, climate scientist at the University of California Dr. Daniel Swain joins the show to speak about what’s happening with this winter’s early-season snowpack. We discuss trends in weather and how the mountain west is reacting to a warming world and our current weather conditions. (27:59)

