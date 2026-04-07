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This Green Earth

This Green Earth | April 7, 2026

By Claire Wiley
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
  • Abby Barrows, a leading microplastics research scientist, and Dr. Sally Rocks, an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Utah Valley University, share their exploration of microplastics in both the ocean and our mountains and efforts to reduce their impacts on the environment and ourselves. (00:58)
  • Then, Samuel McMullen, the CEO and co-founder of ZeroWaste.Org, talks about how the nonprofit helps people, businesses, and cities take concrete steps towards zero waste. (31:28)
This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley