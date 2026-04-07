This Green Earth | April 7, 2026
- Abby Barrows, a leading microplastics research scientist, and Dr. Sally Rocks, an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Utah Valley University, share their exploration of microplastics in both the ocean and our mountains and efforts to reduce their impacts on the environment and ourselves. (00:58)
- Then, Samuel McMullen, the CEO and co-founder of ZeroWaste.Org, talks about how the nonprofit helps people, businesses, and cities take concrete steps towards zero waste. (31:28)