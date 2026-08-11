Utah receives emergency funds to fight Rocky Canyon Fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday it approved Utah’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant.

FEMA says the state requested help Sunday and the agency’s Region 8 team determined the fire could rise to the level of a major disaster.

At the time of the request, the Rocky Canyon Fire threatened 150 homes and other buildings. Transportation, communication, power and water systems are also at risk.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.

Monday’s approval is Utah’s fifth fire to get federal funding, tying 2012 for the most in a single year.

FEMA also approved funds for the Cottonwood, Wildgoose, Babylon and Widemouth 2 fires.

The grants cover firefight expenses only. They do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damaged in the fire.