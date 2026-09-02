This Green Earth | September 1, 2026 By Claire Wiley, Seth Arens Published September 2, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT Listen • 43:57 Chef and author Joseph Ogilvy explores the tangled human and ecological history of food and his new book, "Tin Can Coast: A History of Industry, Greed, and Fishing in the Golden State."Literary and cultural studies scholar Solvejg Nitzke explores the weirdly wonderful world of ferns—ancient plants that outlived the dinosaurs, sparked a Victorian obsession and continue to captivate us today.