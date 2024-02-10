Park City Mountain celebrates its 60-year history

Park City Mountain’s history is tied to Park City’s mining past. Mineral prices were falling in the 1930s, which led the booming mining industry to cool down. In 1961, United Park City Mines made a plan to revitalize Park City’s economy. It wanted to transform the mining town into a recreation resort.

So in 1963, United Park City Mines opened Treasure Mountains, which later became Park City Mountain.

Kathy Whalen worked at the resort in its earlier stages.

“When I first came to Park City, I probably had the best job on the mountain," she said. "I was the live-in host at the snow hut at the base of Silverlode now, but it was the base of Prospector back then.”

She has now been skiing at Park City Mountain for over 40 years. Whalen said she loved life in Park City and eventually decided to settle down as it had become her hometown.

“I got to enjoy my life as a ski bum. And we'd get up early and ski first runs, come back open the cafe. Enjoy our day, had a great crew," Whalen said. "Then I moved off of the resort and created my own life here.”

She went to the Mountain Village Plaza to join in Park City Mountain’s celebrations for its 60th anniversary. On Saturday, the mountain hosted a free concert, and many attendees were fans of the chosen band Wilderado.

“They were my number one song on Spotify Wrapped for a few years," said attendee Gabrielle Weber. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity for a free concert.”

She is originally from Iowa and learned to ski this season.

Jacob Miclo specifically planned his trip to Park City so he would be there for Park City Mountain’s 60th season events.

“I've been skiing all over the world. But the best skiing that I ever did is Park City. Way better than Aspen, way better than anywhere in Colorado, Canada," he said. "Park City is the place to go. It's not just fun, it's exciting, it's thrilling, they do parties.”

Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain Deirdra Walsh said the resort is excited to have the community and visitors celebrate 60 years with them.

Parkites and visitors can look forward to the Queerski event at the end of this month and the pond skim event coming up in the spring.