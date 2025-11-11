© 2025 KPCW

Warm weather, lack of snow delays Utah ski resorts’ opening days

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:28 PM MST
Solitude Mountain Resort will delay its 2025-2026 opening day after warm weather delayed snowmaking.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort has pushed back its opening day to Sunday, Nov. 16.

The resort said Monday warm temperatures have delayed opening day, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14.

Cooler weather is expected later this week, allowing the Big Cottonwood Canyon ski area to blow snow and prepare for the 2025-2026 season.

Brian Head Resort also moved back its winter kickoff to Nov. 21. The Iron County resort appears poised to reap the benefits of the incoming storm system. However, it’s too soon to tell with much certainty.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Brian Head and Eagle Point could get 8 inches to 18 inches of snow from Saturday to Tuesday. In northern Utah, resorts could see lower amounts from 2 inches to 16 inches.

Alta and Park City Mountain are scheduled to open Nov. 21 followed by Woodward Park City Nov. 28 and Deer Valley Nov. 29, weather permitting.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
