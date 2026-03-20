Soldier Hollow announces 2026 closing day, cancels March competition

The Wasatch County skiing center is typically open through early April for Nordic skiing. Despite the low snow year, the area still recorded more than 100 days of skiing.

It also hosted two extra events this season after the RMISA Championships and NCAA Cross Country Skiing Championships had to change venues.

The early closure, however, means Soldier Hollow must cancel the 2026 U.S. Biathlon senior Nationals and Spring Festival, scheduled for March 26.

Snowbasin Resort will also end its winter operations Sunday, almost a month earlier than expected.

The venues are the fourth and fifth ski areas to shut down for the season.

Nordic Valley suspended operations Feb. 24 but did not reopen. Cherry Peak closed March 11 and Eagle Point ended its winter season March 15.

Deer Valley, Park City Mountain and Woodward plan to spin lifts through mid-April.