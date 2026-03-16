Utah ski resorts plan for April closing days as warm weather flows into the Wasatch Back

Most Wasatch Back ski resorts say they will stay open through mid-April, but the snowpack will be tested as temperatures rise this week.

Deer Valley Resort plans to end winter operations April 19 followed by Park City Mountain April 20. Woodward Park City hopes to run its Hot Laps lift through the Uninvited freestyle competition April 9 to April 11.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes told KPCW Monday Utah could see record highs in the 70s and 80s for Park City and the Heber Valley by Friday.

“These are record high temperatures for the day, but they're also all- time record high temperatures for the month of March,” he said.

Utah is experiencing one of its lowest snow years in history. Alta, which typically sees about 550 inches of snow annually, has recorded 260 inches to date. The Little Cottonwood Canyon ski area is scheduled to close April 26.

Some ski areas have already closed for the season, including Cherry Peak which ended winter operations March 11. Nordic Valley was the first Utah ski area to close Feb. 24. The closure was intended to be temporary, but the Eden-area facility never reopened.