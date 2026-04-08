Residents express concern after rumors of billion-dollar Nordic Valley expansion

Some Ogden Valley residents are worried about reports of a billion-dollar expansion at Nordic Valley Ski Resort.

Fox13 reports the expansion would include two gondolas, 12 chairlifts, hundreds of homes and multiple ski areas. The resort says that’s not happening.

Robert Behunin, senior director of project strategy for property owner Clyde Capital Group, says those ideas were included in a commissioned study to explore possibilities.

He says the plan being implemented will improve skiable terrain and ski beaches, with some added ”light” retail and commercial outlets. A community plaza that ties into Liberty, Utah’s park is also in the works.

The Weber County Commission approved the current expansion in 2024 under the rules of its 2016 general plan and after hearing resident concerns.

One Ogden Valley resident told Fox13 the ski and event traffic would block him from leaving his driveway. Other neighbors worry about the traffic and density problems expansion will bring.

Behunin said any future proposals for the resort would be reviewed by Ogden Valley City leaders who would also consider resident feedback.