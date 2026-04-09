Top snowboarders compete in Woodward Uninvited Invitational ending low-snow season

Snowboarder Jess Kimura started the competition in 2017 to spotlight female and nonbinary athletes often excluded from the male-dominated snowboard industry.

Luke Giaccopelli manages events at Woodward Park City which is hosting the invitational for its third consecutive year. He said the competition’s rebellious origin remains strong.

“I’m speaking for Kimura, here, but she felt like women weren't invited to a lot of things in the industry, whether that be events, sponsorships or video shoots, so she started it almost out of spite, right? As if to say, ‘We weren’t invited, so this is our crew now,” Giaccopelli said.

The event has built a following online and among athletes and sponsors. The winner secures a $60,000 purse.

1 of 2 — LukeWoodward.JPG Luke Giaccopelli manages events for Woodward Park City. The mountainside sports complex brings freestyle skiing and snowboarding together with an indoor tumbling gym and skate park. Gavin McGough / KPCW 2 of 2 — woodward far landscape 2.JPG Woodward Park City scraped together its little remaining snow to host the 2026 Uninvited Invitational. The resort, pictured here on April 8, closed early to focus on producing the event. Gavin McGough / KPCW

Qualifying rounds started Thursday, narrowing the field to 30 top athletes who will compete in the finals Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The three-day invitational is free to watch.

Giaccopelli recognized producing the event has been a challenge given the year’s low snowfall.

“It’s no secret here in Park City that it’s been a super difficult winter,” he said. “We closed the resort early on April 5 so we could put all of our eggs in this basket, and we’re really proud to host this event.”

Out on the slope, crews scraped together the resort’s remaining snow to prepare a course for a streetscape-inspired rail jam – a nod to snowboard’s roots in skateboard culture. During competition, crews salt the snow to maintain a hard-packed surface.

Many athletes at the Uninvited followed a non-traditional path to snowboard competition, building a following through impromptu events and video shoots. That approach has helped these athletes develop their own personal flair, Giaccopelli said.

“Good style and creativity are definitely appreciated and help get you a little bit farther in the sport,” he said.

Athletes Jill Perkins and Jess Perlmutter, the competition’s 2025 winner, are among the top riders to watch, Giaccopelli said. But, he added, you never know who might shine.

Woodward Park City is a financial supporter of KPCW.