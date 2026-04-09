Summit County Council appoints Malena Stevens interim clerk

After the vote, Stevens was immediately sworn in and will serve through the end of December. She fills a vacancy left by the retirement of clerk Eve Furse.

The council’s vote rubber-stamped Stevens’ nomination by the Summit County Democratic Party. Under Utah law, when an elected official leaves office early, it falls to their party to nominate a replacement.

The Democrats chose Stevens at their April 7 convention, where she promised diligence and responsibility in her clerkship.

“This is a broadly administrative job that is critical to the continuation of our democracy within Summit County,” she said. “We need to make sure that our election process is grounded in both the law, but also in the ability for every citizen to be able to participate, to vote, and to say who they’d like to represent them.”

Clerk is just the latest in a long string of titles Stevens has held in Summit County public life. She worked as a victim advocate with the Park City Police Department before serving on the county council from 2021-25. She was also on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

Councilmembers welcomed Stevens back to county government.

“I know you're going to do a fabulous job because you’re a fabulous individual,” said council member Tonja Hanson. "You're just so smart. And I’m sure you will take the reins and move us forward.”

Stevens will stand for election in November to keep the clerk’s job. She’ll be running against county GOP nominee Suni Woolstenhulme.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW News.

