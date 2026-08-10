Colorado skiers sue Vail, Alterra over ski pass pricing

Ski Magazine reports three skiers filed the proposed class-action lawsuit in Colorado’s federal court Aug. 6.

They claim Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, PWODR and Boulder-based research firm RCC Associates coordinated pricing by sharing confidential business information.

The companies have not responded to the lawsuit.

It is the second major antitrust lawsuit regarding pricing filed against Vail and Alterra this year.

The first, filed in March, challenges how the companies have structured the multi-resort pass offerings. Both companies denied wrongdoing in that case.

Lift ticket prices have climbed dramatically over the past several years—more than 55 percent since 2020, according to the lawsuit—particularly at destination resorts owned by the industry’s largest operators.

Walk-up tickets that once hovered around $100-150 have crept well beyond $250 at many resorts during peak periods.