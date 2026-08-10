New Wasatch Back lane closures as roadwork continues on I-80

Summit County

On state Route 224, High Valley Transit will reline storm drain pipes through Aug. 17 for its bus rapid transit project. Crews will be working on segments from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Canyons Resort Drive to Silver Springs Drive.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Kylar Sharp said crews will also be installing fiber optic cables along the roadway.

“The really cool thing is this technology will connect traffic signals along the route and support transit signal priority for the new BRT service, which is helping buses stay on schedule and improving overall reliability,” he told KPCW Aug. 10.

The High Valley Transit multiyear project will widen Route 224 to make space for dedicated bus lanes in an effort to reduce traffic.

Sharp said Summit County drivers can also expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for repaving on I-80 between East Canyon Road and Lambs Canyon. Lanes will also close on westbound I-80 from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

In the Pinebrook and Jeremy Ranch area, Sharp said drivers can expect daily lane closures on Homestead Road as crews begin building new bridges. The Jeremy Ranch Bridge project will replace the existing I-80 overpasses.

Wasatch County:

Drivers will see delays on US-189 as UDOT adds additional lanes from Provo to Heber.

Sharp said this week crews will be paving new northbound lanes from Wallsburg to Charleston.

“Flaggers will be north of Rainbow Bay to briefly stop or slow northbound traffic for trucks entering the highway,” he said. “It will last about a month.”

The Wallsburg to Charleston project will create new travel lanes on the eastern hillside as a separate, elevated road.

UDOT will also install a new traffic signal at the intersection of US-189 and state Route 113 and new wildlife fencing.

Project work will last until the fall of 2027.