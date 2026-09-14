Ikon expands pass holder access in Japan, China

Starting in winter 2026-2027, skiers and riders can visit Madarao Mountain Resort in Japan and Beidahu Ski Resort and Lake Songhua Resort in China.

Madarao features deep powder runs with 60% of its terrain left ungroomed and 12 official tree-ski courses.

China’s Beidahu Ski resort is known for its Olympic-caliber terrain and has one of the largest vertical drops in Asia. And another powder haven, Lake Songhua Resort has held the title of China’s Best Ski Resort for nine consecutive years.

This year, Ikon also added two free days for pass holders at Caberfae Peaks in Michigan and Snowy Range Ski Area in Wyoming.

There are six Ikon Pass destinations in Utah, including Alta Ski Area, Brighton, Deer Valley Resort, Snowbasin, Snowbird and Solitude Mountain Resort.

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