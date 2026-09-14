Utah Film Commission approves incentives for Summit County production

The Utah Film Commission and the Utah Board of Tourism Development’s incentive program markets the state as a destination for television and film productions. It requires an in-state spend of $500,000, but gives filmmakers a 20% to 25% refundable tax credit or cash rebate.

This month, the feature film “Prepare for the End” was approved as part of the commission’s Community Film Incentive Program that fosters up-and-coming local filmmakers and productions.

The thriller by Pollywog Films is shooting in Oakley this year.

A second project, a series called “Houseboat Heroes” was also approved for the local film incentive. It will shoot in Emery, Grand, Kane and Washington counties this year.

It has not yet been announced where the two projects will be distributed.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community.

Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.