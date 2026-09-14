Summit County Health Dept. offers drive-through vaccine clinics

Every fall, the Summit County Health Department offers three clinics in October – in three different areas of the county. Deputy Director Kendra Babitz said no appointment is needed to receive a flu or COVID vaccine.

“Always the first full week of October, so you can plan that going forward for multiple years to come,” Babitz said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Sept. 14. “The first clinic will be in Kamas on Tuesday, Oct. 6th. Then Coalville on Wednesday, Oct. 7th. There'll be a new location in Coalville this year. We're moving to the fairgrounds to accommodate higher demand, and then we have our Park City Mountain Resort location on Thursday, Oct. 8th.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Kendra Babitz Listen • 5:47

The clinics are open to county residents, regardless of how they arrive.

“This is a drive-through clinic, so you can come in your car,” she said. “We've also had walk-ups, which is perfectly fine. We have a lot of people come on their mountain bike, especially here in Park City. We've had people come in on horses and trucks and all sorts of things. So, it's a really fun event.”

Babitz said the vaccines are free to residents with the cost covered by insurance or absorbed by the county.

“We take all insurance,” she said. “Insurance is covering both of those vaccines. “There are two insurances we don't carry, but we can provide them the information to get that reimbursement from their insurance.”

Babitz said residents may also want to consider other recommended vaccines, including RSV and pneumonia vaccines. But those vaccines will not be available at the October clinics.

For parents considering whether their children should receive the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR vaccine, Babitz said there can be consequences for students who remain unvaccinated during an outbreak.

She said if there is an outbreak, unvaccinated students could be required to stay home from school for 21 days.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community.

Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.