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Alta will start fining parking no-shows this season

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:46 PM MST
Skiers pack the parking lots at Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon following freshly fallen snow on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Skiers pack the parking lots at Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon following freshly fallen snow on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

The resort will now fine no-shows $100. The town, meanwhile, is quintupling the cost of a parking ticket.

Being a no-show could be a major uh-oh at Alta Ski Area this season.

The resort will begin issuing $100 fines to people who make parking reservations but don’t use or cancel them. The penalty period starts Dec. 11 — when Alta begins requiring reservations to park on weekend and holiday mornings — and will run through April 4 plus closing day.

Mike Maughan, Alta Ski Area’s outgoing president and general manager, said too many spots have gone unused in recent years, and resort operators felt they owed it to skiers to do something about it.

“It’s this fine line that we’re balancing,” Maughan said. “We want everyone that comes here that has a reservation to have a parking spot, and I never want to turn somebody away. But at the same time, I don’t want to have people not come because we haven’t had cancellations.”

Parking has seemingly always been in high demand in Alta — the town also announced a fivefold increase in the cost of its parking tickets this season. Yet at the ski area, the no-show problem is fairly new.

Read the full article by Julie Jag at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Ski Resorts
The Salt Lake Tribune
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