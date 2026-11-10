Winter parking restriction return to Wasatch Back through April

Winter parking restrictions are returning to the Wasatch Back.

Wasatch County’s seasonal rules are already in effect, banning parking on paved county roads, and parking within 5 feet of them, from Nov. 1 through April 1. The parking policy applies between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

In Heber, street parking is not allowed within 24-hours of a snowstorm or if snow remains on the road. Those restrictions run from Nov. 15 to April 1.

Summit County follows a similar schedule, banning on-street parking on county roads from Nov. 15 through April 15.

Residents are not allowed to push snow from their property, including sidewalks and driveways, into the road.

Summit County officials say doing so creates hazards to snowplows and other drivers.