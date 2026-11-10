Park City Council to decide if new Bonanza Park plans match its vision

Eight months after approving preliminary 5-acre Bonanza Park plans, the Park City Council will review Brinshore Development’s updated design Friday. The developer has made significant revisions based on Park City Planning Commission feedback.

The new plans include six buildings instead of seven. A building on the corner of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive was eliminated to allow visitors to see the site. The change addresses commission concerns that locals wouldn’t know the open space in the middle is public.

It also adds more open space — which was previously 60% of the project — and reduces project costs. The underground parking garage would shrink to about 230 parking spaces, down from 280.

The two adjacent buildings would extend to keep unit count up. There would be 100 units instead of 106; 88 would still be affordable. At least 100 units are needed to qualify for affordable tax credits.

A childcare, nonprofit arts, cafe and restaurant space are still in the plan. Building heights have also gone down.

Councilmember Tana Toly previously told KPCW the project was moving away from the council’s vision for the site.

“As the landowner, it's really imperative right now that the council steps in and reviews the changes that have been there, and look through what the planning commission has proposed coming back,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 9 .

Meanwhile, resident group Place PC continues to voice concerns about the project.

Member Tom Seitz says the group wants Park City to end its partnership with Brinshore. The city has spent over $24 million on the site . It would cost up to $1 million to terminate negotiations.

“Number one, biggest priority is to end the Brinshore agreement cleanly,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 10. “You can't start a new process, and it can't be really credible without having this old deal remaining in the background.”

But Brinshore cautions that delaying the project further will lead to increased costs. Interest rates and energy and construction costs have continued to go up since the council approved preliminary plans in March .

Seitz said the group is also asking the city to clean up Bonanza Park so it can be used by the community sooner rather than later. The site currently houses a parking lot and an abandoned gas station.

The council will share feedback on the revisions at 10 a.m. Friday at City Hall.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

