USA Nordic Sport Names Adam Provost New Chief Executive Officer

USA Nordic Sport is the national leadership organization for the sports of ski jumping and Nordic combined that was built by former athletes. Long time director Billy Demong stepped down from the position in March, though he remains on the Board of Directors.

Unlike his predecessor, Adam Provost has never ski jumped or been on cross country skis, but has a long history in sport.

“20 plus years working in sports... I have worked for various teams on the professional level of Major League Baseball or college sports, but really have loved the idea of grassroots sports, the national governing body,” Provost said. “So, the majority of my work for the last ten years has been with growing sports. And so that's why this job was so attractive. You know, moving forward as they have some great assets. And now we're just going to put a business plan around it and hopefully get a little more notoriety and attention for the sport.”

Nordic athletes receive very little financial support from the national governing organization – US Ski and Snowboard. Provost says he hopes to change that and will work with corporate sponsors to get the funding athletes need to train and compete at the international level.

“I think that's the main priority,” Provost said. “I think when you look at my background, there's a lot in business development, raising sponsorships with great corporate partners and stakeholders, but also on the fundraising standpoint. So that is the number one job is to be able to get some funding for our athletes, as well, as you know, for our coaches to compete at a high level, so very confident that we're going to be able to attain that goal.”

Provost is making the move to Utah from Indiana. He will officially begin his role on August 8.