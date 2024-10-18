Wasatch Back girls high school soccer teams knocked out of state championship
Girls high school soccer teams in the Wasatch Back have reached the end of their seasons. They’ve been knocked out of the state tournaments ahead of the semifinals.
Park City and Wasatch ended their journeys for state titles after falling in the quarterfinals yesterday [Thursday].
The Park City Miners lost 1-3 against Green Canyon in the 4A quarterfinals.
And Brighton shutout the Wasatch Wasps 2-0.
Playoff runs also ended for North and South Summit girls’ soccer Wednesday.
The North Summit Braves fell 9-0 to St. Joseph High School in the first round of the 2A tournament.
South Summit made it to the second round of 3A playoffs before Judge Memorial beat the Wildcats 6-0.