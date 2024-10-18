Wasatch Back girls high school soccer teams knocked out of state championship

Park City and Wasatch ended their journeys for state titles after falling in the quarterfinals yesterday [Thursday].

The Park City Miners lost 1-3 against Green Canyon in the 4A quarterfinals.

And Brighton shutout the Wasatch Wasps 2-0.

Playoff runs also ended for North and South Summit girls’ soccer Wednesday.

The North Summit Braves fell 9-0 to St. Joseph High School in the first round of the 2A tournament.

South Summit made it to the second round of 3A playoffs before Judge Memorial beat the Wildcats 6-0.