© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. women land on podium at moguls World Cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 20, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST
Jaelin Kauf during the United Airlines Waterville Freestyle Cup moguls at Waterville Valley Resort on January 26, 2024 in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.
Dustin Satloff
/
@usskiteam
Jaelin Kauf during the United Airlines Waterville Freestyle Cup moguls at Waterville Valley Resort on January 26, 2024 in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

Two Americans landed on the podium in Thursday’s Moguls World Cup in Georgia Thursday.

University of Utah alumni Jaelin Kauf finished in third place, marking her first World Cup podium of the season.

Standing in the top spot was Connecticut-native Olivia Giaccio. She finished ahead of Kauf and French skier Perrine Laffont to claim her second podium of the season.

Parkites Kasey Hogg finished in 11th and Alli Macuga landed in 15th.

The competition in the Middle East continues with the men’s and women’s duals competition Friday night.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver