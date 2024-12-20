U.S. women land on podium at moguls World Cup

University of Utah alumni Jaelin Kauf finished in third place, marking her first World Cup podium of the season.

Standing in the top spot was Connecticut-native Olivia Giaccio. She finished ahead of Kauf and French skier Perrine Laffont to claim her second podium of the season.

Parkites Kasey Hogg finished in 11th and Alli Macuga landed in 15th.

The competition in the Middle East continues with the men’s and women’s duals competition Friday night.