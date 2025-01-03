Local athlete to show documentary film ‘Trailblazer’

It chronicles McJames’ six-year journey to become the first skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games after being cut from the U.S. Ski Team.

She said she grew up racing with the Park City Ski Team before joining the U.S. Ski Team her senior year of high school.

“I made my first Olympics in 2010 as a U.S. Ski Team member,” she said. “But then in 2012 and ‘13, I was cut from the ski team, and it kind of kicked off this journey of making my way back to the highest level of sport without any support.”

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation raises money to support year-round athlete training, development, competition and educational needs.

In alpine ski racing, expenses can include race fees, equipment, lift tickets and travel fees.

McJames explained the U.S. Ski Team is the national governing body for ski racing.

“So they're the group that supports you at the World Cup level,” she said. “And the World Cup level is how you qualify for the Olympics. So they have a huge role in supporting you at the races and also picking the Olympic team. And so without their support, you have to make sure that you qualify for the Olympics by criteria only.”

“Trailblazers” documents how she made it back to the Games without the support from the U.S. Ski Team.

The screening at Alta Jan. 10 starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and benefit the Alta Community Enrichment program.

