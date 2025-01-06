Diggins finishes on podium in 19th annual Tour de Ski race

After winning the first two legs of the competition, Jessie Diggins finished the series in third place overall.

The U.S. Ski Team said the race concluded with a 4k ascent up a hill with the steepest section of 28%, the same gradient as the Champions course for the moguls competition at Deer Valley.

Diggins is the only American, male or female, to win a Tour de Ski competition in the race’s 19 year history.

She took home top honors last season after her first overall win in 2021.

The next-best American was Julia Kern who finished 17th. Park City’s Rosie Brennan did not start the fifth leg of the race.

On the men’s side, Ben Ogden led the U.S. Team, finishing 15th overall.

Now the Cross Country Team heads to France for the next stop of the World Cup circuit Jan. 17 through Jan. 19.