© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diggins finishes on podium in 19th annual Tour de Ski race

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM MST
From left, Tour de Ski second placed Norway's Astrid Øyre Slind, the winner Norway's Therese Johaug and third placed United States Jessie Diggins celebrate after the 10km women's mass start race of the Tour de Ski cross country, in Val di Fiemme, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Alessandro Trovati
/
AP
From left, Tour de Ski second placed Norway's Astrid Øyre Slind, the winner Norway's Therese Johaug and third placed United States Jessie Diggins celebrate after the 10km women's mass start race of the Tour de Ski cross country, in Val di Fiemme, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

The Cross Country World Cup’s nine-day Tour de Ski race wrapped up in Italy Sunday with an American on the podium.

After winning the first two legs of the competition, Jessie Diggins finished the series in third place overall.

The U.S. Ski Team said the race concluded with a 4k ascent up a hill with the steepest section of 28%, the same gradient as the Champions course for the moguls competition at Deer Valley.

Diggins is the only American, male or female, to win a Tour de Ski competition in the race’s 19 year history.

She took home top honors last season after her first overall win in 2021.

The next-best American was Julia Kern who finished 17th. Park City’s Rosie Brennan did not start the fifth leg of the race.

On the men’s side, Ben Ogden led the U.S. Team, finishing 15th overall.

Now the Cross Country Team heads to France for the next stop of the World Cup circuit Jan. 17 through Jan. 19.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver