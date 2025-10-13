© 2025 KPCW

Utah runner solidifies himself as fastest American marathoner in history

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:22 PM MDT
Conner Mantz broke a 23-year American record at the 2025 Chicago Marathon in October, crossing the finish line in 02:04:43.
Kevin Morris
/
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Olympian and BYU alumni Conner Mantz broke a 23-year American record at the Chicago Marathon.

Mantz came across the finish line Sunday in fourth place, running 26.2 miles in 2:04:43. That is an average pace of 4 minutes and 45 seconds per mile.

The 28-year-old’s time was 55 seconds faster than the previous record set by Khalid Khannouchi, who finished the 2002 London Marathon in 2:05:38.

Conner Mantz is pictured with Khalid Khannouchi after Mantz topped his American record set in 2002. Mantz ran the Chicago Marathon in 02:04:43 in October 2025.
Kevin Morris
/
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
A Logan native, Mantz finished the Sunday race just two minutes behind race leader and Ugandan Olympic bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo. The next-fastest American was Wesely Kiptoo who crossed the finish line 14th at 02:09:02.

The record is not Mantz’ first this year. In January, he set the American record in the half marathon at 59:17 at the Houston Half Marathon.

Another BYU alumni, Rory Linkletter set his own record Sunday, becoming the fastest Canadian to run a marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:06:29.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver