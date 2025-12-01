Park City skier out of Olympic contention after training injury

The 23-year-old speed skier’s crash came ahead of a World Cup race in Copper Mountain Colorado.

In a social media post, Macuga wrote, “RIP ACL, see you all next year.” The right knee injury will require surgery, bringing a premature end to her fourth World Cup season with Team USA.

Macuga turned heads in the 2024-2025 World Cup season when she roped in her first victory at the Super G in Austria. Last year she also claimed third at the World Championship Super G race.

The Alpine skier had hoped to qualify for the 2026 Games with her sisters Sam and Alli Macuga who compete in ski jumping and moguls. If all three skiers made Team USA, they would have been the third set of siblings to represent the nation at one Olympic Games.

While Lauren is out of the running, the first Alpine skier for Team USA claimed her spot over the weekend.

At the first Copper World Cup in 24 years, Mikaela Shiffrin pulled off her fourth straight slalom victory. It is her 67th win in the discipline and 104th World Cup gold.

Shiffrin’s victory Sunday also solidified her spot on Team USA for her fourth Olympics.

She is the 16th athlete to qualify for the U.S. team. Utah athletes Alex Hall, Jaelin Kauf and Quinn Dehlinger have also been named to the team.