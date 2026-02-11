Women fighting to compete in Nordic combined in future Olympic Winter Games

Nordic combined has been an Olympic sport since the first Winter Games over a century ago. Now, it's the last winter sport without a female competition at the Olympics.

Annika Malacinski has been fighting for women to be represented in Nordic combined at the Olympics for years. She’s a frequent top-10 finisher in World Cup events for the sport, which combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing and was created to see what the ultimate winter athlete was capable of.

In an email interview, the 24-year-old Malacinski told KPCW competing in the sport is both heartbreaking and motivating.

“On one hand, it hurts to know that no matter how good I become, the highest stage isn’t available to me,” she said. “On the other hand, it gives my career deeper meaning. I’m not just competing for results — I’m competing for change. Every race I do is proof that women belong here.”

Malacinski said this year’s Milan Cortina Olympics feel bittersweet. Her younger brother is competing on the international stage. While he is selling the Olympic dream and getting sponsored, Malacinski watches on the sidelines.

“I’m incredibly proud of him and supportive of what he does. But it’s also painful sometimes. We both work just as hard. We both love sport. Yet his path has institutional support, while mine requires constant advocacy just to be seen,” she said.

Male Nordic combined athletes are also advocating for the women. U.S. development coach Michael Ward told KPCW there are two main reasons the Olympics doesn’t include Nordic combined for women: the number of countries participating in the sport and viewership numbers.

But that’s starting to change.

“Out of all the podiums this year, 12 different nations have been on the podium,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “There's also a young girl from Singapore who trains out of Lake Placid, New York. She's 15 years old, but she's up and coming.”

Nordic combined Olympian Taylor Fletcher said women train just as hard as men and it’s a shame they’re not represented. To help with the viewership aspect, he said it’s helpful to watch men’s events as well — especially as viewership on the men’s side is falling off.

“I know it's kind of counterintuitive, but this sport … it is on the chopping block after the Milan Cortina Olympics,” Fletcher said. “The biggest thing is making sure everyone watches the men's events. That will ultimately help the sport and the women.”

Malacinski agreed. She said supporting the men’s competition strengthens the entire sport and gives women leverage to fight for inclusion. That support could tip the scale when the International Olympic Committee decides whether to include Nordic combined in 2030.

“I encourage fans to ask questions: Where are the women? Why aren’t they here?” Malacinski said. “Supporting the men and demanding equality can happen together. That’s how real change happens.”